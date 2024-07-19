Heavy Psych Sounds Fest is returning to London, with Dozer, Black Rainbows, Lord Dying and more booked to perform

Heavy Psych Sounds Fest will be returning to London after four years.

The event will take place on November 2 and November 3, and will see a total of 11 bands from the independent Heavy Psych Sounds label roster and the stoner, doom, psych and heavy rock scene play across two Camden venues - The Underworld and The Black Heart.

Curated by HPS and London's fuzz-worshipping Desertscene, bands booked to perform include Swedish stoner rock royalty Dozer, Portland metallers Lord Dying and Savannah Sludge metallers Black Tusk. 

Other acts selected from HPS roster include Black Rainbows, The Cosmic Dead, Alunah, Margarita Witch Cult, Mr.Bison, The Clamps, Josiah and Australia's Child, the latter of who will be making an exclusive UK appearance.

Tickets are on sale now over on Dice.

