Heavy Metal Truants 2014 Is Go

The 2014 Heavy Metal Truants Charity Bike Ride to Download Festival is happening this June!

It was one of the biggest success stories in the metal calendar last year, and for 2014 it’s back and bigger than ever. Once again, Heavy Metal Truants will be strapping up and getting down to the business of a 161-mile charity bike ride from London’s Alexandra Palace, all the way to Donington for Download Festival 2014 – and you can be part of it!

Last year saw a genuinely motley crew made the arduous journey up to metal’s hallowed grounds, including the likes of Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto, Perry from Pendulum, TesseracT’s James Monteith, Ben Joliffe from Young Guns, Nick Holmes from Paradise Lost and legendary Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood.

“Metal fans like to get up off their backsides and do things, it’s a very proactive tribe,” says Rod. “Last year’s ride to Donington was a lot of fun and it raised £94,000 for kids in need, but they and others still need our help, and this is a great way to do that with an interesting and varied bunch of riders. It’s totally metal in that we are all in it together, rough and smooth, whether you are a fan, band member, journalist , editor, manager or involved in the metal music biz . We ride together, eat together and drink together. And it’s a blast. Check it out and do some good for other people, too. If you have the heart and soul and liver, come and join us”

This year will once again see some very special names join the fun – not to mention some representatives from our parent company and Truants sponsor TeamRock and our very own editor-in-chief, Alexander Milas. “Metal has always been about community,” says Alexander. “The chance to take to the road with a bunch of like-minded goons and raise money for kids is one-of-a-kind, and a genuine adventure. The ride is hard and the days are long, but I guarantee it’s an experience you’ll never forget.”

This year’s ride sets off at the crack of dawn from London’s Alexandra Palace on Wed June 11 and will finish around midday on the Friday in time for the start of Download 2014! Entrants are asked to contribute an entry price of a minimum of £250 towards the costs(which are actually around £550 per head), which covers everything except for your beers.

Tickets for Download are not included but on arrival you do get to spend all day Friday (only!) in the Metal Hammer tent backstage and wander off to see any bands you want and maybe even get a pint or two of Trooper. You must also pledge to raise or pay a further minimum of £1300 for three very noble causes – Childline, Teenage Cancer Trust and Nordoff Robbins, and once your target is met, all that’s left is to get training and get ready for the ride of a lifetime! On yer bikes!

For more information on Heavy Metal Truants and how you can support or join them, just head to http://www.heavymetaltruants.com/