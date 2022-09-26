Heart's Nancy Wilson shares tribute song for Taylor Hawkins, Amigo Amiga

By Liz Scarlett
Heart guitarist/ co-vocalist Nancy Wilson releases a tribute song for the last Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, named after the nicknames they had for each other

Nancy Wilson has shared the new song Amigo Amiga, inspired by her friendship with the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Amigo Amiga, was titled after the nicknames Wilson and Hawkins had for each other.

'Now we raise a glass to you/ As your boat goes gliding through the sacred night' the Heart guitarist/co-vocalist sings, as she commemorates the beloved musician towards the end of the song. 

While speaking to Consequence, Wilson revealed that she began writing the track the evening of Hawkins' death earlier this year, on March 25.

"I heard myself in tears saying 'too soon, too soon' which became a refrain in the song," she explains.

"I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like 'Amigo' and 'Amiga' as well as 'Luv' and 'Dahling'."

Speaking of the drummers' death and how it affected the world, she continues, "It is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanised and re-energised rock 'n' roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together. It's a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all."

Nancy Wilson will be performing at the next Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, tomorrow on September 27 in Los Angeles. She'll be covering a number of the drummers' favourite songs as well as Foo Fighter classics, alongside a star-studded list of collaborators including Miley Cyrus, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett, Brian May of Queen, Gene Simons of Kiss, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, and more.

All profits from the song will go to the non-profit organization MusiCares. Listen to Amigo Amiga below.

