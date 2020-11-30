Heart to get their own Bohemian Rhapsody-style movie

Queen, Elton John, Mötley Crüe, David Bowie… the rock biopic isn't going away any time soon. And according to Heart singer Ann Wilson, her band will be the latest act to get the Bohemian Rhapsody treatment.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Volume West show, Wilson revealed that Sleater Kinney guitarist and Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein will write and direct the movie.

“I saw the first draft of the script,” said Wilson. “It’s really cool. She’s working with the movie company – Amazon – and with the producer, Linda Obst, who did Sleepless in Seattle.”

Wilson added that no actors had been cast, though The Devil Wears Prada and Les Miserables star had expressed. “I don’t think she’s exactly right for it,” said the singer.

No title or release date have been revealed for the movie.