Heart have announced the resumption of their Royal Flush tour, which was abandoned earlier this year to allow singer Ann Wilson to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy. Confirming the news, Wilson wrote. "The best is yet to come!"

The new run of dates begins on February 28 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, NV., and climaxes on April 5 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, ON.

In late May, Heart cancelled their scheduled European tour so that Ann Wilson could undergo what she described as a "routine medical procedure", and the remaining dates were cancelled in early July.

“I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson said. “The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it.

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can."

The band's European dates have not yet been rescheduled. Full dates below.

Heart: Royal Flush tour 2025

Feb 28: Las Vegas Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Mar 03: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA

Mar 04: Sacramento Golden1 Center, CA

Mar 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Mar 08: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Mar 09: Boise Extra Mile Arena, ID

Mar 11: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Mar 13: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, BC

Mar 14: Portland Moda Center, OR

Mar 20: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Mar 21: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Mar 24: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Mar 26: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 28: Knoxville Food City Center, TN

Mar 29: Charleston Charleston Coliseum, WV

Mar 31: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Apr 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 04: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Apr 05: Quebec Videotron Centre, ON

Tickets are on sale now.

