Heart have revealed their tour schedule for 2024, with shows across North America, the UK and Europe.

The group's Royal Flush tour will launch on April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, and run through to September 22 in Morrison, Colorado. In the midst of the US run, on which they'll be joined by Cheap Trick, Ann and Nancy Wilson's band will travel to Europe and the UK for summer shows, playing a series of festival dates alongside their first arena gigs on the continent in eight years. The second run of US dates includes a trio of stadium shows with Def Leppard and Journey. Squeeze will play support at the UK shows.

The general sale for Heart's headline dates begins on Friday, February 2 at 10AM, with a pre-sale this Wednesday at 10am.



Heart’s current line-up sees the Wilson sisters joined by guitarists Ryan Wariner and Ryan Waters, keyboardist/guitarist Paul Moak, bassist Tony Lucido, and drummer Sean T Lane.



"We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," says vocalist Ann Wilson. “The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance."

Guitarist Nancy Wilson adds, "I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the timeless legacy of our classic hits."

Heart returned to the road late last year with a pair of shows in California, before a performance on hometown turf at Seattle's Climate Change Arena on New Year's Eve. They were the band's first shows since the climax of the Love Alive tour in 2019.

Heart: Royal Flush tour 2024

Apr 20: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Apr 22: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Apr 25: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 26: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

May 01: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 03: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK

May 04: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

May 07: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

May 10: Atlanta State Farm Arena GA

May 11: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

May 13: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

May 15: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

May 17: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

May 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

May 21: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

May 23: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

May 24: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live, NJ

Jun 20: Antwerp Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium^

Jun 22: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany

Jun 24: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 25: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway^

Jun 30: Clisson Hellfest, France^

Jul 01: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 03: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 06: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 08: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jul 09: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 11: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rock Hall, Luxembourg

Jul 12: Weert Bospop Festival, Netherlands^

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH*

Aug 01: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA*

Aug 07: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 08: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 10: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Aug 11: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Aug 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Aug 15: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Aug 16: Hinckley Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, MN

Aug 18: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 21: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 23: Charleston Charleston Coliseum, WV

Aug 24: Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center, TN

Aug 27: Norfolk Scope Arena, VA

Aug 28: Allentown The Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 17: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 20: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Sep 22: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

^ Festival date

* with Def Leppard and Journey