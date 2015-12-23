Bun E Carlos will 'make nice' at Rock Hall induction

Former Cheap Trick drummer Bun E Carlos says he will “make nice” to ensure the band’s 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame goes smoothly.

Carlos hasn’t performed with the band since 2010 and admits “me and the singer don’t get along very good,” but he’ll do whatever it takes to ensure the ceremony in New York on April 8 is a day for them all to remember.

Carlos tells Rolling Stone: “I’m assuming everybody is going to make nice. Me too. I have no agenda here. It’s such a highlight day in your career. You should try not to wreck it.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be a gas. As I said, I have no revenge agenda. I won’t be like, ‘Let me set the record straight, people.’ Fuck that.”

While still technically a full member of Cheap Trick, Carlos had to sue the band for royalties. He says: “We just drew up a contract that said, ‘I don’t tour with the band, but I’m a full member of the band.’

“We’ve got all these corporations. The touring company said, ‘If you quit touring, you lose your vote.’ I wasn’t going to let that happen. I’m a full member of the band. So we drew up a piece of paper, and a couple years later the cheques stopped coming. And then I had to sue them in federal court to get my money back. We did a settlement last spring and its all hunky dory. That’s the short story.”

Guitarist Rick Nielsen’s son Daxx plays drums with Cheap Trick in Carlos’ absence and the sticksman doesn’t think that’ll change. He adds: “I don’t see it happening. Rick’s kid got a gig here and dad loves that. I’m sure Rick would rather his kid gets paid than Rick supports his kid.

“Even besides that, any friendship we had went away when I had to file a federal lawsuit. That cost a bucket of fucking money. Going after these guys wasn’t pleasant. The friendship sort of frittered away there.”

Deep Purple, Chicago, Steve Miller and N.W.A will also be inducted into the Rock Hall next year.

Cheap Trick plan 2 albums... and more to follow