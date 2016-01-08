Heart plan album for summer 2016 release

Heart are working on a new album that they hope to release in the summer.

Vocalist Ann Wilson says the band have already penned four tracks and are working on a handful of others.

She tells ABC News Radio: “We’re definitely working on new stuff. We have about four new songs now and we only need a few more, and we’ll have enough for a new full-length record, which should be ready by June. We have to make sure it’s truly great, which we’re in the process of doing.”

Wilson adds that the follow-up to 2012’s Fanatic will have “more contours” than its predecessor.

She says: “Fanatic was our heaviest album we ever did in terms of banging and crashing, big guitars and all that kind of stuff. This one will have more contours.

Wilson describes one of the tracks, written by sister Nancy, as “very sweet and just tugs at your heart.”

Heart have a number of North American tour dates coming up, starting in California this month. They play four UK shows in June and July.

Jan 29: Indio Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, CA

Jan 31: Santa Clara Mission College, CA

Mar 07: Abbotsford Entertainment And Sports Centre, BC

Mar 08: Vancouver Orpheum Theatre, BC

Mar 10: Prince George CN Centre, BC

Mar 11: Dawson Creek Encana Events Centre, BC

Mar 13: Edmonton Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Mar 14: Calgary Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Mar 16: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Mar 17: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Mar 20: Toronto Sony Centre For The Performing Arts, ON

Mar 21: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 16: San Tan Valley Good Life Festival, AZ

Jun 11: Chattanooga Riverbend Festival, TN

Jun 29: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 30: Manchester O2 Apollo Theatre, UK

Jul 02: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jul 03: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK