Hearing Nightwish’s Floor Jansen cover Let It Go from Frozen could make, or ruin, your Christmas

Disney’s 2013 animated film Frozen was a massive success – earning $1.28 billion in worldwide box office revenue, it’s currently stands at number 16 on the list of the highest grossing films of all time – while the ‘lyric video’/singalong version of its signature anthem, the Oscar-winning Let It Go, has racked up some 2.2 billion plays on YouTube over the past seven years. In the run-up to Christmas, the song will once again be inescapable, especially for anyone you might have a female relative under the age of 10.

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen’s three-year-old daughter Freja is a big fan of Let It Go. Which means that Floor Jansen has heard the song a lot. And now she’s decided to cover the song to ensure that no-one in the rock world should miss out on its charms. “Let It Go has been stuck in my head for months, so now it's your turn,” says Jansen, which is exactly the kind of statement one might expect to hear from a parent who’s being slowly driven insane by the insistent Disney earworm.



Oscar Fläring of Swedish rock band The Fouxes supplies the instrumentation on Jansen’s cover, with the singer stating, “We added a bit of a rock and metal sound to it and gave it a bit of our own twist!”

Naturally, Floor kills it. Expect this song to leave your head sometime around March.