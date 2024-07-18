Lamb Of God go industrial rock! Hear Health’s official remix of classic Laid To Rest here

Lamb Of God have released an industrial rock remix of Laid To Rest.
The reinterpretation, put out earlier today (July 18), was done by Los Angeles noise/pop trio Health.
It will appear on a 20th-anniversary reissue of Laid To Rest’s parent album Ashes Of The Wake, which will be released on August 30 via Legacy Recordings and Epic Records.
An updated version of bonus track Another Nail For Your Coffin, featuring metalcore beloveds Kublai Khan TX and Malevolence, was released last month and will also appear on the reissue.
Listen to the new Laid To Rest via the video player below.
Lamb Of God first released Laid To Rest in 2004 as the lead single of Ashes….
The music video enjoyed heavy rotation on US TV and helped the album become Lamb Of God’s biggest commercial hit at that point, reaching number 27 in the Billboard charts.
The band will celebrate the Ashes… anniversary not only with the reissue, but also a co-headline tour with Mastodon where they’ll perform the album in full.
The run of North American shows starts tomorrow (July 19) in Grand Prairie, Texas, and will continue until August 31.
Support comes from Malevolence, plus Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s solo band.
See the full list of dates below.
Despite the extensive celebrations, Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe revealed in a recent interview that he doesn’t get too excited about commemorating album anniversaries.
“I'm about out of things to say about a record we did 20 years ago,” he told Loudwire.
“I have nothing really new to say and a lot of those memories are hazy.”
The singer added: “I have very specific [memories] that stand out, but I can regurgitate them ad nauseam.
“Nothing else is going to come back because those were many years – or many beers – ago.”
Health released their latest album, Rat Wars, to critical acclaim last year.
The band will play across Europe with Gost and Zetra in October. The list of those dates is also below.
Lamb Of God / Mastodon Ashes Of Leviathan tour dates:
Jul 19: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Jul 20: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Jul 21: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**
Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**
Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center
Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater
Health 2024 European tour dates:
Oct 11: Nijmegen Soulcrusher, Netherlands
Oct 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Oct 13: Cologne Burgerhaus Stollwerck, Germany
Oct 15: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Oct 16: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Oct 17: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Oct 18: Dublin Opium, Ireland
Oct 20: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
Oct 22: Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge, France
Oct 23: Winterthur Gaswerk Kulturzentrum, Switzerland
Oct 24: Munchen Backstage Halle, Germany
Oct 25: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 26: Budapest A38, Hungary
Oct 27: Prague Fuchs2, Czech Republic
Oct 28: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 29: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany
Oct 30: Berlin Hole 44, Germany