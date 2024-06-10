“I’m glad to see this tune get some shine after all this time!” Hear Lamb Of God’s re-recording of Another Nail For Your Coffin with Malevolence and Kublai Khan TX

Lamb Of God have released a new version of Ashes Of The Wake bonus track Another Nail For Your Coffin, featuring new vocals from Malevolence frontman Alex Taylor and Kublai Khan TX vocalist Matt Honeycutt.
The song is a preview of an upcoming 20th-anniversary Ashes… re-release, which will come out on August 30 and also feature new mixes by Health and Justin Broadrick of Godflesh.
Talking about the Another Nail… revamp, guitarist Mark Morton comments: “I’m excited to see Another Nail For Your Coffin get reborn!
“This has always been a really cool, unique song in the Lamb Of God catalogue but it’s been overlooked since it was a bonus track.
“Matt and Alex both absolutely spit flames on this new, updated version, and gave it a ferocious modern energy. I’m glad to see this tune get some shine after all this time!”
Vocalist Randy Blythe adds: “I’m not much for re-recording our existing material – old songs are a snapshot of where we were as a band at that time, for better or worse.
“But when the idea came up to have a guest vocalist redo my parts on Another Nail For Your Coffin, I was all for it, especially if we could get two younger heavy hitters to bring a fresh approach to the song.
“Anyone who has seen Malevolence and Kublai Khan TX know that Alex and Matt crush it – it’s an honour to have these dudes bring new life to the tune 20 years after we first recorded it.”
Lamb Of God will further celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ashes… on the 2024 Ashes Of Leviathan tour, which will be co-headlined by Mastodon as they mark two decades of their classic Leviathan album.
Support will come from Kerry King and Malevolence, and both albums will be played in full.
See the full list of dates below.
Lamb Of God and Mastodon Ashes Of Leviathan North American tour 2024
Jul 19: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Jul 20: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Jul 21: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**
Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**
Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center
Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater