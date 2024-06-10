“I’m glad to see this tune get some shine after all this time!” Hear Lamb Of God’s re-recording of Another Nail For Your Coffin with Malevolence and Kublai Khan TX

Lamb Of God have released a new version of Ashes Of The Wake bonus track Another Nail For Your Coffin, featuring new vocals from Malevolence frontman Alex Taylor and Kublai Khan TX vocalist Matt Honeycutt.

The song is a preview of an upcoming 20th-anniversary Ashes… re-release, which will come out on August 30 and also feature new mixes by Health and Justin Broadrick of Godflesh.

Talking about the Another Nail… revamp, guitarist Mark Morton comments: “I’m excited to see Another Nail For Your Coffin get reborn!

“This has always been a really cool, unique song in the Lamb Of God catalogue but it’s been overlooked since it was a bonus track.

“Matt and Alex both absolutely spit flames on this new, updated version, and gave it a ferocious modern energy. I’m glad to see this tune get some shine after all this time!”

Vocalist Randy Blythe adds: “I’m not much for re-recording our existing material – old songs are a snapshot of where we were as a band at that time, for better or worse.

“But when the idea came up to have a guest vocalist redo my parts on Another Nail For Your Coffin, I was all for it, especially if we could get two younger heavy hitters to bring a fresh approach to the song.

“Anyone who has seen Malevolence and Kublai Khan TX know that Alex and Matt crush it – it’s an honour to have these dudes bring new life to the tune 20 years after we first recorded it.”

Lamb Of God will further celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ashes… on the 2024 Ashes Of Leviathan tour, which will be co-headlined by Mastodon as they mark two decades of their classic Leviathan album.

Support will come from Kerry King and Malevolence, and both albums will be played in full.

See the full list of dates below.

Lamb Of God and Mastodon Ashes Of Leviathan North American tour 2024

Jul 19: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Jul 20: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 21: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**

Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**

Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**

Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater