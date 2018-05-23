Hayley Griffiths Announces Debut Solo Single

Former Karnataka singer Halyley Griffiths will release her first ever solo single, Aurora, on June 25.

Former Karnataka members Enrico Pinna (guitar), Cagri Tozluoglu (synths) and Jimmy Pallagrosi (drums) have all helped out on the new track. It has been produced and arranged by Pallagrosi and co-written with George Kalyvas and Kevin Bowdler.

'Post Karnataka split in December I made the decision to focus on a Solo Project and am currently working towards a new album for release in 2019," Griffiths' tells Prog. "Over the next few weeks I will be revealing the actual band line up for my solo project all of whom will be featured in this new video. I am really excited for this new chapter and incredibly grateful for the fan support that has inspired me to bring this new solo project to life."

Griffiths, who made a storming return to the live stage with Touchstone at the recent Trinity III live show, will release a new video for Aurora in the coming weeks.