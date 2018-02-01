Hawkwind confirmed for Desertfest 2018

Desertfest organisers have confirmed the final artists who will play at this year’s event.

London’s celebration of stoner rock, doom, sludge and psych will take place between May 4-6, at venues across Camden, with artists including Monster Magnet, Napalm Death and Graveyard previously announced.

Now it’s been confirmed that Hawkwind will take to the stage at the Roundhouse as special guests of Monster Magnet.

Other artists announced today are ASG, Radio Moscow, Monolord, Sourvein, Wino, Steak Number Eight, Dopelord, Dead Witches, King Buffalo, Kind, Cattle, Necromancers, Crumpet, Solleme, Lionize, Lnn, Chrch, Mastiff, Tuskar, Tom Cameron and Lo Chie.

Day splits will be announced in due course, while tickets are available through the official Desertfest website.

See the final lineup poster below.

