Hawkins: I didn't set out to make perfect record

Taylor Hawkins says he wasn't trying to make the perfect record with The Birds Of Satan – insisting it was all about having fun.

The Foo Fighters drummer, who sings in three-piece The Birds Of Satan, admits he isn’t the best singer and that nobody is likely to get rich on the back of the new project’s self-titled debut album.

But he clearly enjoyed making it and says he has been pleasantly surprised by some of the reviews it has gathered. He also jokes that the album is “toilet paper”.

Hawkins tells Music Feeds: “We weren’t going for perfection, we were going for excitement. I didn’t trip out about making some masterpiece, I just wanted to have fun. Some of the records that I love were recorded fairly quickly. Van Halen 1 was recorded in a week, Zeppelin’s first record was like four days or something and Black Sabbath’s first record was recorded in two days. I’ve already done a lot of big productions and I wanted to see what it felt like just totally being raw.

“I got really good reviews from people I wouldn’t expect, but some people just like hate it, and don’t like my voice and think it’s stupid and childish. And it is. I don’t have a good voice and I’m okay with that. I’m the last one to say this is an important piece of work. It is what it is. It’s fucking toilet paper man. It doesn’t matter. If you like it, great. It’s just fun.

“Nobody’s going to be buying and mansions from this record. It’s just not like that. The only thing that makes it official is that I’m putting it out, otherwise it’s just another week of having fun with my friends in the studio.”

Hawkins is joined in The Birds Of Satan by Wiley Hodgden and Mick Murphy, while Pat Smear and Dave Grohl also guests on the record, which was released last month.

In the rest of the interview, Hawkins talks about his love of Van Halen, Queen and vinyl.