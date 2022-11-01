Have Cannibal Corpse just made the most extreme coffee on the planet?

From Cliff Burton beer to Motörhead rum to Lamb Of God coffee, heavy bands love creating tasty beverages.

Brutal death metallers Cannibal Corpse are the latest to hop on this trend, announcing the release of their 'Beheading And Brewing' coffee in partnership with Concept Cafes. The coffee bags feature artwork by Vincent Locke, who created Cannibal Corpse’s ultra-violent iconic album covers, and what lies inside is apparently “a maniacal beast” and the most “killer” coffee on the planet. Perfect if you’re sick of pumpkin spice lattes.

“When the guys said they wanted the most KILLER coffee on the planet… they spared no expense and took no shortcuts to bring this maniacal beast to life!” said Concept Cafes of the coffee. “A year went into this project, cupping beans from around the world, tuning down to a diabolical roast level, and custom artwork from the legendary artist Vince Locke himself.

“This Organic Bali Blue Moon is the premium bean with tasting notes of black licorice, vanilla, and cedar that will LIQUIFY YOUR BRAIN! The roadie’s choice, this roast is a smooth brew, hot or cold, and keeps the neck cranking to the blast beasts all the way through the encore! So brutal you might just have to buy (2), and keep one for the record collection, or send as the most epic gift ever! If you love the most Extreme Metal…then you must drink the most EXTREME COFFEE!!!”

That’s us told. Sadly the coffee is only available in the US at the moment, but the company is planning on changing that soon. If you're in the US, you can pre-order the coffee here.