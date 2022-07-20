This Cliff Burton beer will quench the thirst of the most major of ragers

The estate of the late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton has teamed up with KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing to create an official limited edition IPA beer named Burton: Cliff 'Em All.

A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Foundation for Rising Youth Musicians.

“Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton Foundation is centred on fostering the next generation of musical talent," reads a statement from the Burton family. "We hand pick young individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton had. Cheers to Cliff and Ray Burton who loved a good beer!”

The 6.4% beer, made with simcoe and citra hops, is described by the Calicraft brewers as "hoppy, bold, and crushable".

“We are honoured to be working with the estate to bring premium products to music super fans that help contribute to help these talented and hard-working youth musicians,” says KnuckleBonz’ CEO Tony Simerman. “Not only is this foundation and what it stands for near and dear to our hearts here at KnuckleBonz, but honoring Cliff in any way, whatsoever, is very important to us. The integrity, passion and drive he always had along with his obvious musical talent has gained him the highest place of respect in our company. We are truly honored to be working with the family on anything that can pay tribute to Cliff Burton.”

At present, this limited edition beer is only available in the US and can be pre-ordered through craftshack.com in 8-packs, 12-packs and 24-packs. The first 500 orders will come with a free poster.

In 2019, Metallica launched their own Enter Night pilsner with Stone Brewing, and was originally only available at shows, before being released in selected countries.

Check out this classic clip of Burton in action during Metallica's 1985 set at Day on the Green in Oakland, California: