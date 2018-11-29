Get the party started this Christmas with a tot of Motorhead dark rum

Back in 2015, Motorhead teamed up with Swedish distillery Mackmyra to launch their own brand of whisky.

It wasn’t the first time the band had dabbled in the drinks market and previously launched their own beer, wine and vodka.

Now an official dark rum is set to join the list – and it’ll be available in time for Christmas.

The rum has been sourced from the Dominican Republic and was aged for eight years in ex-bourbon barrels after spending time blending and maturing in a solera system – where as older rum is drawn from one of the casks, the same amount of younger rum is introduced into the process to mature.

The result is described as “a smooth dark brown rum with a balanced sweetness and notes of arrack, vanilla and dried fruits.”

A post on Motorhead’s Facebook page reads: “We are proud to announce the entrance of our premium dark rum!

“As with every beverage we develop, it’s been a hands-on affair with no detail left unchecked. Quality, craftsmanship and a total no bull-attitude has defined all releases, and our Motorhead premium dark rum is not treated differently.

“Official release date is December 1 and first out is the Swedish monopoly with distribution in 360 shops from north to south.”

Business manager at Brands For Fans Yvonne Wener adds: “We cannot begin to express how proud we are to have been given the opportunity to work closely with Motorhead over the years, releasing quality drinks in all forms.

“The most dedicated, wonderful guys one could ever ask for, and true gentlemen in every sense. While we miss them more than anything, we are thrilled to be able to contribute to the band’s legacy with the Motorhead rum, which we hope the Motorhead fans and friends of rum will enjoy equally.”

The band’s whisky also initially launched in Sweden but is now available worldwide – and we expect this latest offering to be no different.