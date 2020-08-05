Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta has a plan to fix Metallica’s Lulu

Few metal albums are as divisive as Metallica and Lou Reed’s 2011 collaboration Lulu. And by 'divisive', we mean 'most people hate it’, with much of the ire directed at the ex-Velvet Underground singer’s croakier-than-a-box-of-toads vocal style.

Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta has come up with a novel solution. He tweeted that he would donate $50,000 to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation if they let him and a bunch of other metal singers record their own vocals over Lulu’s instrumental tracks.

Among the names he floated were Machine Head’s Robb Flynn, Crobar’s Kirk Windstein, ex-Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider and former Skid Row singer Sesbatian Bach.

“No diss to Lou Reed,” he added. “I’m just brainstorming recording ideas while we're[sic] aren’t touring.”

We've got to admit, worse ideas have come out of lockdown. While we've got a sneaking admiration for Lulu’s ambition, if not always its execution, the thought of metal’s great and good being let loose on it is kind of intriguing.

Over to you, Lars…