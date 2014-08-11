Hatebreed, Evile and Prong on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

We're still recovering from a very drunken and wet weekend at Bloodstock but now we're back in Metal Hammer Towers pumping out the best radio show in the universe.

Tonight we’re joined by Prong’s Tommy Victor for our One Hit To The Body segment, plus we’ll be chatting to Jamey Jasta from Hatebreed and the guys from Evile – WHO HAVE SOME VERY SPECIAL AND EXCITING NEWS!

And we’ll be kicking out the jams from Opeth, Heart Of A Coward, Dio, Tool and Devin Townsend.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.