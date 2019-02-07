Has Mick Jagger just teased a new Rolling Stones song?

In March last year, Keith Richards revealed that the Rolling Stones were in “the early stages” of a new studio album, telling the Wall Street Journal: “We have some stuff down which is very interesting.”

Further news has been thin on the ground since then, partly due to the Stones hitting the road on their No Filter tour – but frontman Mick Jagger could have just teased a new track from the record.

On his Facebook page, Jagger posted a short video of him singing and playing guitar to a song, with the caption: “2019 – all about writing, recording... and a tour.”

Check out the video below.

While the Stones launched their covers collection Blue & Lonesome in 2016, fans have been waiting for their first record of original material since A Bigger Bang in 2005.

The Rolling Stones will head out on tour once again this spring for shows across the US, kicking off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on April 20.