Hardcore Superstar, Michael Monroe in Euro tour

Hardcore Superstar and Michael Monroe will team up for a double-header European tour in October.
The announced dates include six UK appearances, with more shows to be announced.
Hardcore Superstar launched 10th album HCSS in April, preceded by a British tour. [](http://classicrock.teamrock.com/news/2015-05-29/michael-monroe-announces-blackout-states)Blackout States, Monroe’s latest work – also his 10th – will arrive on October 16.
Tour dates
Oct 09: Birmingham Library, UK
Oct 10: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Oct 11: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Oct 12: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Oct 13: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Oct 15: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Oct 16: Vaureal Le Forum, France
Oct 17: Rendsburg Nordmarkhalle, Germany
Oct 18: Kortijk De Kreun, Belgium
Oct 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany
Oct 21: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Oct 22: Ludwigsburg ROFA, Germany
Oct 23: Pisa Borderline, Italy
Oct 24: Ravenns Rock Planet, Italy
Oct 25: Milan Live Club, Italy
Oct 27: Prattein Z7, Switzerland
Oct 28: Dusseldorf Zakk, Germany