Hardcore Superstar, Michael Monroe in Euro tour

Hardcore Superstar and Michael Monroe will team up for a double-header European tour in October.

The announced dates include six UK appearances, with more shows to be announced.

Hardcore Superstar launched 10th album HCSS in April, preceded by a British tour. [](http://classicrock.teamrock.com/news/2015-05-29/michael-monroe-announces-blackout-states)Blackout States, Monroe’s latest work – also his 10th – will arrive on October 16.

Oct 09: Birmingham Library, UK

Oct 10: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Oct 11: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Oct 12: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 13: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Oct 15: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Oct 16: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Oct 17: Rendsburg Nordmarkhalle, Germany

Oct 18: Kortijk De Kreun, Belgium

Oct 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Oct 21: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 22: Ludwigsburg ROFA, Germany

Oct 23: Pisa Borderline, Italy

Oct 24: Ravenns Rock Planet, Italy

Oct 25: Milan Live Club, Italy

Oct 27: Prattein Z7, Switzerland

Oct 28: Dusseldorf Zakk, Germany