Hardcore Superstar detail album no.10

Swedish rockers Hardcore Superstar have announced details of their upcoming 10th album.

Titled HCSS, it will launch on April 22 via Gain Music. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s C’Mon Take On Me. To mark the announcement, they’ve released a stream of album opener Don’t Mean Shit.

They’ll also head out on a European tour and will stop off in the UK for nine dates in March, including an appearance on the HRH Sleaze Stage on the 13th.

The band say they were inspired to write the new material after a fan gave bassist Martin Sandvik a demo which was recorded in 1994 – and they quickly decided to try and recreate the vibe from their early days.

The band say: “We all got very surprised about the great vibe and how good we sounded that early. The tracks were drenched in sweat, excitement and inspiration. So when it was time for us to start working on songs for our new album, we returned to those demos and relearned those old riffs and got inspired for all the new stuff that we came up with.”

HCSS tracklist

Don’t Mean Shit 2. Party ’Til I’m Gone 3. The Cemetery 4. Off With Their Heads 5. Fly 6. The Ocean 7. Touch The Sky 8. Growing Old 9. Glue 10. Messed Up For Sue

Mar 11: London Garage

Mar 12: Swansea The Scene

Mar 13: Newtown Hard Rcok Hell United

Mar 14: Manchester Club Academy

Mar 15: Edinburgh Studio 24

Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Mar 18: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Mar 19: Chester Live Rooms

Mar 20: Southampton Talking Heads