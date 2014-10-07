Trending

Swedish trio for HRH Sleaze stage

By Classic Rock  

Hardcore Superstar, Crash Diet and Sister added to March festival bill

Multi genre festivalHRH United have announce another batch of bands to perform on the HRH Sleaze stage.

Hardcore Superstar, Crash Diet and Sister are joining a bill that already includes The Wild Lies, Falling Red, States of Panic and Heartbreak Remedy.

Hardcore Superstar - Above The Law

Crash Diet - Cocaine Cowboys

Sister - Hated

Accommodation at HRH United, which takes place at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales between March 12-15 2015, is sold out. Visit the website to check ticket availability.