Happy The Man return with brand new single Only Love

US prog legends Happy The Man have reunited and will release a brand new single, Only Love, on January 15.

At the same time the band have stated they're working on a new studio album. The line-up features original members Stanley Whitaker (guitar and vocals), Rick Fennell (bass), Ron Riddle and Michael Beck (both drums), and was inspired by the passing of fellow original member Frank Wyatt (keyboards, saxophones, flute).

"The basic concept was to not only express my frustration and sadness in the world while shedding light and awareness,": explains Whitaker. "In late August 2020, while in a deep meditative state, I wondered what John Lennon would say about the state of affairs in America. I craved his voice and message and prayed for inspiration. In a blast of energy, I wrote over ten pages of lyrics and spent the next two weeks editing and laying down musical ideas.

"Recently, our former bandmate, Frank Wyatt, passed away on January 10, 2023, and the following morning, I awoke to, ‘Now it’s time to put HTM back together.’ Gobsmacked! I called Rick, Ron, and Michael, and everyone was on board to reunite as Happy the Man. All of the music was developed remotely from our studios across the country."

"Stanley and Rick approached me to get the band back together, and Stanley asked me to do the orchestration and drumming," adds Riddle. "I was smitten, thrilled, and, honestly, a bit nervous. ‘Could both exist in the same song?’ I wondered. It’s like Dr. Jeckel meeting Mr. Hyde!"



“Putting Happy The Man back together and creating new music is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time," enthuses Beck. "I could not be happier and prouder to work with these incredible musicians and friends again.”



Rick Kennell adds, “How can you not enjoy working with musicians of this caliber? What fun!”

Get Only Love.