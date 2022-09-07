Hanoi Rocks' original line-up to reunite for Michael Monroe's 60th birthday concert

By Paul Brannigan
Finnish hard rock heroes Hanoi Rocks, a major influence on the '80s glam rock scene, are reuniting for frontman Michael Monroe's 60th anniversary concert

The original line-up of Finnish hard rock legends Hanoi Rocks are reforming to play at frontman Michael Monroe's 60th anniversary concert at the Helsinki Ice Hall on September 23.

The band's original line-up - Monroe, guitarists Andy McCoy and Nasty Suicide, bassist Sami Yaffa and drummer Gyp Casino - last shared a stage on July 27, 1982, when Hanoi Rocks performed at Helsinki's Tavastia. They are considered a major influence on the '80s glam rock scene, with Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose among the band's fans.

Speaking about the reformation, Michael Monroe says, "This is the only appropriate time and place for all five original members of Hanoi Rocks to get on stage to play together after a break of over forty years. This is not a Hanoi Rocks re-union, but a unique part of the anniversary concert. At first I planned to keep it a surprise but after giving it some more thought, I realised that it wouldn't be fair, especially to the fans, not to make this public in advance and that everybody should have the chance to be there."

Monroe is also reuniting his '90s hard rock band Demolition 23 for his 60th birthday celebrations. The band, who also featured Sami Yaffa and Nasty Suicide, released just one album, the self-titled Demolition 23,  on Music For Nations in 1994, before disbanding the following year. 

The singer will also perform with his regular band - featuring Sami Yaffa, Karl Rockfist, Rich Jones and Steve Conte - at the gig, which will feature guest appearances from other musicians who've featured on his musical journey.

Tickets for the show are now on sale.

