Hang The Bastard launch Majestic stream

Hang The Bastard have launched a stream of their track The Majestic Gathering Of Goetia.
It’s taken from their latest album Sex In The Seventh Circle which launched last month via Century Media Records.
The band say of the album: “It’s significant to us on many different levels. It’s an album that has been over three years in the making. Hang The Bastard has undergone many a mutation which has ultimately come to produce a new creative partnership and a solid musical identity.”
They’ll support Entombed AD on their European tour in November, which takes in four UK and Ireland dates.
Tour dates
Nov 11: Manchester Roadhouse
Nov 12: Glasgow Audio
Nov 13: Dublin Voodoo Lounge
Nov 14: London Underworld
Sex In The Seventh Circle tracklist
- Keeping Vigil 2. Morrs Tempest 3. Hornfel 4. The Lesser Key 5. The Majestic Gathering Of Goetia 6. Mist Of Albion 7. Sex In The Seventh Circle 8. Snake Symbol 9. Absorption 10. Beyond The Pale 11. Sweet Mother