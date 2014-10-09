Hang The Bastard launch Majestic stream

Hang The Bastard have launched a stream of their track The Majestic Gathering Of Goetia.

It’s taken from their latest album Sex In The Seventh Circle which launched last month via Century Media Records.

The band say of the album: “It’s significant to us on many different levels. It’s an album that has been over three years in the making. Hang The Bastard has undergone many a mutation which has ultimately come to produce a new creative partnership and a solid musical identity.”

They’ll support Entombed AD on their European tour in November, which takes in four UK and Ireland dates.

Nov 11: Manchester Roadhouse

Nov 12: Glasgow Audio

Nov 13: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Nov 14: London Underworld

Sex In The Seventh Circle tracklist