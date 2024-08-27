Japanese metalcore squad Hanabie release heavy new single Metamorphose

Hanabie have released a new single.

The Japanese metalcore band put out 【花冷え。】 – メタ盛るフォーゼ！ (Metamorphose!) today via Sony Music, with an accompanying music video. Listen to the crushing new song below.

Hanabie formed in Kichijōji, Tokyo, in 2015 and have released two studio albums: Girl’s Reform Manifest (2021) and Reborn Superstar! (2023). The four-piece became breakout stars with the release of their single Pardon Me, I Have To Go Now last year. According to marketing materials, the track has eclipsed 7.5 million Youtube hits and five million Tiktok views.

Vocalist Yukina spoke about Hanabie’s whirlwind success in a Metal Hammer interview in February. “Of course at first, with everything developing so fast, there were times we thought, ‘Is this a dream?’” she said.

“But at the same time, it gradually grew on us that this is really happening. From the start we believed in our music and our potential, and now we’re at a point where we have the realisation that our music is finally spreading and we want to push it further. So, now it’s not like a dream, it’s our reality, and we want to keep this going and take it as far as we can.”

Hanabie made their UK live debut at Download festival in June, and Hammer named them as one of the bands who defined the festival this year. “Giddily skipping between guttural metalcore, sugary pop, 90s rock and the occasional burst of high-octane rap, it was a relentless 30-minute set, big on fun,” the magazine wrote.

“There were moments of slick synchronicity between the four-piece as the band unapologetically leaned into Babymetal-inspired territory, but there was also a whole lot of playful chaos as well.”

Hanabie will tour North America with Jinjer from September 20. See the full list of announced dates below.

ã€èŠ±å†·ãˆã€‚ã€‘ - ãƒ¡ã‚¿ç››ã‚‹ãƒ•ã‚©ãƒ¼ã‚¼ï¼ (Metamorphose!) - Music Video ã€HANABIE.ã€‘ - YouTube Watch On

Sep 20: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Sep 21: Brooklyn Metal Injection Fest, NY

Sep 22: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA

Sep 23: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON, Canada

Sep 24: Montreal M Telus, QC, Canada

Sep 26: Harrisburg HMAC, PA

Sep 27: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 02: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Oct 03: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Oct 04: N. Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

Oct 06: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 07: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 11: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 12: San Bernardino Mayhem Festival, CA

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA