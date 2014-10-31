Halloween Prog Ten Playlist

It's Halloween tonight, so to celebrate we've spent the day here at Prog Towers coming up with our selection of some spooky prog tunes that'll help make your Halloween go with more than just a bump...

Genesis - Home By The Sea/Second Home By The Sea (1983)

What better way to kick things off than with this proggy epic from the 1983 album Genesis, which tells the tale of a burglar confronted by ghosts when he breaks into a house.

Rush - Witch Hunt (1981)

This eerie sounding track from Moving Pictures became part of The Fear Trilogy…

H.P. Lovecraft - At The Mountains Of Madness (1968)

Named after the famous horror author, this American bunch sounded plain weird. This track was even named after one of Lovecraft’s own stories…

Ghost Of Perdition - Opeth (2005)

The epic opening track from the Ghost Reveries album. That’s a lot of ghosts right there. Perfect for Halloween…

Ligeti - Requiem (1965)

OK, not strictly prog, but the avant garde Hungarian composer’s Requiem is certainly an enthrallinglly spooky listen. We think you’ll enjoy it…

Gentle Giant - Alucard (1970)

From the band’s 1970 self-titled debut, Alucard is, of course, Dracula, spelled backwards!

Atomic Rooster - The Devils Answer (1971)

This single from Vincent Crane reached No. 4 in the UK singles chart when it was released in 1974.

Alan Parsons Project - The Raven (1976)

The Alan Parsons Project’s Tales Of Mystery And Imagination debut couldn’t have been more Halloween-friendly: Edgar Allen Poe, and of course The Raven!

Comus - Drip Drip (1971)

Acid folk proggers Comus were quite terrifying. None more so than on their 1971 debut First Utterance and this tale of harrowing violence…

Pallas - The Ripper (1983)

This creepy tale from the bands very early days takes in insanity, child abuse, murder and rape and gained some notoriety as The Yorkshire Ripper was making headlines at the time…