Halloween men launch Ichabod Krane

Ichabod Krane – featuring former members of Halloween – are to release their debut album next month.

Day Of Reckoning will be released by Pure Steel Records on Friday, July 25.

The band features former Halloween members George Neal, on bass, and Rick Craig on guitar. Former Sleepy Hollow drummer Tom Wassman and Wulfhook singer Jeff Schlinz complete the line-up.

Rick Craig says: “I’m so proud of this record. I have to say it’s one of the best bands I’ve ever played in and been a part of. The quality of musicianship is outstanding.”

Day Of Reckoning tracklist