Halford's Rock Hall hopes

Rob Halford says he would love to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The Judas Priest frontman says for his band to be included in the roll of honour would be akin to a sportsman earning hall of fame status.

Halford tells Hot 106.1: “I’d love to be in there. Again, you get all these different opinions and criticisms about it. I’d love it, man. It’s a validation. It’s like getting into the NFL Hall Of Fame or the baseball Hall Of Fame.

“When Priest got a Grammy for the first time, it was the best feeling in the world – not just for the band, but for the fans and for metal in general. So any time that you are recognised for that type of thing, it’s beautiful and I hope one day we’ll get that opportunity.”

The Rock Hall has come under fire down the years, most recently from Kiss who felt they had been “reluctantly” inducted. Some fans were also unhappy with the inclusion of acts from outwith the wider rock genre – such as rappers Public Enemy and pop icon Madonna.

Judas Priest released latest album Redeemer Of Souls in July.