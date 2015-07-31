Trending

Halford in bid to save UK venue

Judas Priest frontman backs campaign to reopen Blackburn pub

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has given his support to a campaign set up to save a live UK venue.

The Sir Charles Napier in Blackburn closed its doors last month but a group has been set up to try and have the pub reopened.

The Metal God says: “We’ve got to do what we can to keep the Napier alive. You can’t beat live music – any kind of music live is great, and especially in this amazing place full of history.

“It’s great not only for music, but for the community – it keeps everybody together.”

Campaign spokesperson Alex Martindale tells the Lancashire Telegraph: “It’s incredible to have the support of such a massive personality. We hope this encourages other figures from the scene to come forward and help to spread the word for us.”

For more, visit the Save The Napier website: http://goo.gl/0OZ2J3

Earlier this month, Halford said the band would start recording the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls next year.

Priest are currently on tour across Europe and return to the UK in November.

Judas Priest tour dates

Aug 01: Wacken Festival, Germany Oct 24: San Bernardino, Knotfest, CA Nov 23: Bradford St Georges, UK Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK Nov 26: Wolverhampton Civic, UK Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK Nov 30: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK Dec 01: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK Dec 04: Karlstad Lofbergs Arena, Sweden Dec 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden Dec 07: Tallin Saku Arena, Estonia Dec 08: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania Dec 10: Gdasnk Ergo Arena, Poland Dec 12: Brno Rondo Arena, Czech Republic Dec 16: Brussels Vorst Nationaal, Belgium

