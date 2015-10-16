Halford hails fans as he nears 30 years sober

Rob Halford says Judas Priest’s fans have helped him steer clear of drink and drugs for 30 years.

The vocalist celebrates three decades sober in January and he hails his band’s supporters for ensuring he never wavered in all that time.

Halford tells the Rock N’ Roll Breakfast Show (via Blabbermouth): “Most of the Priest fans drink, but they keep me sober. That might sound crazy. But I have to go out there night after night and do my work in the way that’s expected from me. And I can’t go out there drunk.

“I can’t go out there smashed and drugged. That’s cheating my fans. That’s giving them a poorer display. That’s also part of my daily spiritual ritual — keeping clean and sober for my own well being, but also for my fans and everybody else.”

And the self-styled Metal God urges anyone who is struggling to beat addiction not to be afraid to ask for help.

He adds: “I think I’ve improved in a lot of ways because of being able to stay clean and sober. And you can’t do it by yourself — you have to use the tools that you’re given by other people who have got your back and look out for you.

“If you’re facing that kind of challenge in your life, please help yourself. You hear all these silly things like, ‘Rehab is for quitters,’ and, ‘You’re a man, have a drink.’ If you’re going through the same difficulties that I went through, you know that it can be a matter of life or death, quite frankly.

“So be aware there’s people out there, there’s great organisations out there to help you start on a path to a brand new life that’s full of wonderful things waiting to happen.”

Halford recently said the band would return to the studio next year to record the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls. They begin a European tour next month.