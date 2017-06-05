Halestorm working on album no.4

Halestorm have confirmed that they are working on what will be their fourth studio album.

The band revealed the news over the weekend ahead of their set at Rockfest in Kansas City.

Guitarist Joe Hottinger tells Official 98.9 The Rock: “We’re making a rock and roll record. We have a new producer and he’s made some of our favourite records. Some really cool music.

Vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale adds: “It’s been pretty epic so far.”

The band are working on the follow-up to 2015’s Into the Wild Life with acclaimed producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously been involved with artists including Rush, Mastodon, Korn, Ghost, Deftones and Evanescence.

News of his involvement was leaked by Evanescence singer Amy Lee, who posted a picture of herself along with Hale and Raskulinecz in the studio with the caption: “The icing on the cake is two of my favourite people are working next door.”

Hale recently told radio sattion 97.7 WQLZ (via Blabbermouth): “We have a lot of tracks. We’ve been recording and working on pre-production. We’ve been writing in my personal studio and then we’ve been going into an actual studio with a producer and doing pre-pro as we go along, which we’ve never really done.

“This time we have half-songs and then we go in the studio and we finish them. We have some keeper song takes and there’s maybe some vocal or guitar takes that we won’t redo later.”

Halestorm will resume their live shows on June 16 when they play Flint’s Loudwire Live. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jun 16: Flint Loudwire Live, MI

Jul 20: Walker Moondance Jam, MN

Jul 23: Bangor Rise Above, ME

Jul 29: Seymour Outgamie County Fair, WI

Aug 05: Columbus Express Live, OH

Aug 25: Baltimore Maryland State Fair, MD

Sep 09: New London Revolution Rock Festival, CT

Sep 22: Denver High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 30: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 07: Philadelphia Rock Allegiance, PA

