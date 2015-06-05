Haken tribute project in pledge push

Haken are to be the subject of an orchestral tribute album by the man behind the Symphonic Theater Of Dreams project.

Michal Mierzejewski, who spearheaded the Dream Theater tribute release, now wants to focus on the London prog outfit, and he’s launched a pledge campaign to fund it,

He says: “If you’re a fan of Haken, if you’re a fan of rock and progressive metal and of symphonic, film or classical music, soon you’ll have the opportunity to listen to the final result of our work.”

The project has Haken’s full support. Find out more by visiting the official PledgeMusic page.

Meanwhile, Haken are working on their fourth studio album and recently promised it would be a “real beast.” They’ll play the inaugural TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 25-26 and will embark on a run of seven UK dates in September with Between The Buried And Me:

Sep 16: Southampton Talking Heads

Sep 17: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 18: Manchester Gorilla

Sep 19: Glasgow Garage

Sep 20: Leeds Key Club

Sep 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Sep 23: Brighton Haunt