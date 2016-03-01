Hacktivist release Enter Shikari collaboration

Hacktivist have released a video of their track Taken featuring Enter Shikari mainman Rou Reynolds.

It features on the Hacktivist’s debut album Outside The Box, out on March 4 via UNFD and Rise Records.

Co-vocalist Ben Marvin says of the track: “This is about losing someone close to you, so it was a very emotional time writing and recording the song because we’ve all lost friends and family over the last few years.

“It’s about remembering what’s important in life, being there for others in times of need and holding moments in your life close to your heart.”

The band previously release Deceive And Defy and Buszy from the record.

Hacktivist are currently on the road across Europe.

Hacktivist Outside The Box tracklist

Our Time (featuring Marlon Hurley) Hate Deceive And Defy (featuring Jamie Graham) Taken (featuring Rou Reynolds) The Storm No Way Back False Idols Rotten (featuring Astroid Boys & Jot Maxi) Elevate Outside The Box Buszy The Storm II

Mar 01: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK

Mar 02: Liverpool Arts Club, UK

Mar 05: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Mar 07: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Mar 08: Wroclaw Klub Firlej, Poland

Mar 09: Budapest A38 Hajo, Hungary

Mar 18: Sankt Pauli Rock Cafe, Germany

Mar 21: Paris Le Backstage By The Mill, France

May 24: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

May 25: London Koko, UK

May 26: Manchester Ritz, UK

May 27: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jun 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jun 02: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands