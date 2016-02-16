Hacktivist stream Deceive And Defy

Hacktivist have made their collaboration with Jamie Graham available to stream.

The Heart Of A Coward frontman guests on a new version of Hacktivist’s single Deceive And Defy, the original of which was released in 2014.

The updated version will appear on the band’s debut album Outside The Box, due out on March 4 via UNFD and Rise Records.

Vocalist Ben Marvin says: “This song is about the illusion of success in mainstream music – how people can be loved one day then hated the next.

“There’s nothing wrong with starting from the bottom and working to where you want to be. You’re way more likely to last longer at the top and be remembered if you don’t sell yourself out.”

Guitarist Timfy James adds: “Deceive And Defy for me is an all-round impression of us as a band and what we stand for. You can’t just buy your way into music – it takes blood, sweat and tears – something we know all about.”

Hacktivist are on tour from later this month.

HACKTIVIST OUTSIDE THE BOX TRACKLIST

Our Time (featuring Marlon Hurley) Hate Deceive And Defy (featuring Jamie Graham) Taken (featuring Rou Reynolds) The Storm No Way Back False Idols Rotten (featuring Astroid Boys & Jot Maxi) Elevate Outside The Box Buszy The Storm II

Feb 26: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Feb 27: Peterborough Met Lounge, UK

Feb 28: Southampton Joiners, UK

Mar 01: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK

Mar 02: Liverpool Arts Club, UK

Mar 05: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Mar 07: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Mar 08: Wroclaw Klub Firlej, Poland

Mar 09: Budapest A38 Hajo, Hungary

Mar 18: Sankt Pauli Rock Cafe, Germany

Mar 21: Paris Le Backstage By The Mill, France

May 24: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

May 25: London Koko, UK

May 26: Manchester Ritz, UK

May 27: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jun 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jun 02: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands