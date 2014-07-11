Hackett talks down Genesis reunion rumours

Steve Hackett says he is open to the idea of a Genesis reunion – although he insists there are no such plans in place.

The guitarist took to Twitter to address rumours of a reunion of the ‘classic’ line-up of the prog rock heroes. The five musicians – Hackett, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford – have been spending time together for the recording of an upcoming BBC documentary called Genesis: Together And Apart.

But Hackett says: “To my knowledge there are no plans for a Genesis re-formation including the five of us. We only met to be interviewed for the documentary.”

In a later tweet, he adds: “Yes I’m always open to the possibility of a reunion and I hope the others are too, but it’s not currently on the table.”

Peter Gabriel told Rolling Stone this year he though there was “a small chance” of a reunion, although he added “but I don’t think it’s very high.”

Gabriel pulled out of proposed comeback 10 years ago. Gabriel officially left the band in 1975 but briefly joined his former bandmates onstage in Milton Keynes in 1982 – the last time the five musicians performed together.

No release date for the documentary has yet been confirmed.