Hackett reveals rehearsal footage

Steve Hackett has released a video showing behind-the-scenes preparations for his upcoming UK dates.

The former Genesis guitarist will perform 19 shows across the country on the Acolyte To Wolflight tour next month, playing music spanning his 40-year career, including tracks from his latest solo album Wolflight.

He says: “We’ll be performing a whole bunch of songs which are old, new and some Genesis things: Can-Utility And The Coastliners, Get ‘Em Out By Friday, Cinema Show, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway – a whole bunch of things that really haven’t been heard for a very long time.

“I think it’s the most ambitious show that I’ll have done to date. We’re head down in rehearsals trying to remember every note but I’m really looking forward to it. The challenge is on.”

A 14-disc box set focusing on Hackett’s work on the Charisma label between 1975-1983 will be issued on October 16. The 10 CD, 4DVD collection entitled Premonitions features remixes by Steven Wilson and 67 previously-unreleased tracks.

Steve Hackett: The Man, The Music