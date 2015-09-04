Steve Hackett: The Man, The Music

This is a bold documentary. It attempts not only to cover the whole of Steve Hackett’s career to date – and that spans nearly five decades – but also gives him the chance to share some of his guitar techniques.

As such, it’s too ambitious, flicking through the many stages of Hackett’s lengthy time in the spotlight and never having the chance to get really in depth.

So while there’s interesting info on his childhood and formative musical development, and the Genesis era is also given an adequate profile, a lot of other areas are almost brushed aside.

However, it’s still entertaining, with Hackett proving an adept, humorous interviewee, while Steve Wilson and Chris Squire are also invaluable presences.

Classic Rock 215: Stuff

