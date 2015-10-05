Hackett records Clusters for charity album

Steve Hackett has recorded a track entitled Clusters for a charity CD.

The album titled Voices For Hospices will be released on October 10 and aims to raise cash for The World Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance who promote and influence the delivery of affordable, quality palliative care.

Along with Hackett’s contribution, the 12-track features other material recorded specially for the compilation, along with previously unreleased songs and tracks by artists including Edison’s Children and Gandalf’s Fist.

Voices For Hospices is available to pre-order vie BigCartel and Bandcamp.

