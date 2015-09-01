Hackett and Howe in GTR reissue

Supergroup GTR featuring ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and Yes man Steve Howe have had their self-titled 1986 album re-released in an expanded edition.

The 2CD digipak has been issued via Esoteric Recordings and contains the original album which has been fully remastered along with a 14-track recording of the group’s live performance from Los Angeles in July 1986.

The package also features the singles The Hunter and When The Heart Rules The Mind, along with a remixed version of The Hunter.

In addition, the cover art has been restored, while the reissue also features new liner notes.

Hackett and Howe were joined on the album by vocalist Max Bacon, bassist Phil Spalding and drummer Jonathan Mover.

The album is now available.

Tracklist

CD1

01. When The Heart Rules The Mind 02. The Hunter 03. Here I Wait 04. Sketches In The Sun 05. Jekyll And Hyde 06. You Can Still Get Through 07. Reach Out (Never Say No) 08. Toe The Line 09. Hackett To Bits 10. Imagining 11. The Hunter (Special GTR Mix) 12. When The Heart Rules The Mind (Single version) 13. The Hunter (Single version)

CD2

Live In Los Angeles, July 1986

01. Jekyll And Hyde 02. Here I Wait 03. Prizefighters 04. Imagining 05. Hackett To Bits 06. Spectral Mornings 07. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardobe) 08. Sketches In The Sun 09. Pennants 10. Roundabout 11. The Hunter 12. You Can Still Get Through 13. Reach Out (Never Say No) 14. When The Heart Rules The Mind