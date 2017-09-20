H.e.a.t release epic ballad Eye Of The Storm

Swedish melodic rockers H.e.a.t have released a video for their new single Eye Of The Storm. The video comes just two days before the release of the band’s fifth album, Into The Great Unknown, the follow-up to 2014’s Tearing Down The Walls.

“In a hurricane there is a treacherous place, after the initial big wind,” say the band. “As the centre of the storm passes over, where it is seemingly calm and still and safe. This is always temporary, and what happens next is the strongest and most dangerous part of the storm. That is often the same scenario in relationships. That calm in the eye of the storm tricks people into taking their breaths and letting down their guard. Then the winds of emotion hit again, and even harder.”

Into The Great Unknown will be released this Friday via EarMusic, and is available to pre-order now. H.e.a.t will tour Europe in December (dates below).

Oct 25: Trädgår’n, Göteborg, SE

Oct 26: Kulturbolaget, Malmö, SE

Oct 27: Annexet/Stockholm Live, SE

Oct 31: Logo, Hamburg, DE

Nov 01: Frannz Club, Berlin, DE

Nov 02: Backstage Halle , Munchen, DE

Nov 03: Kufstein Kulturfabrik, Kufstein, AT

Nov 05: Legend Club, Milan, IT

Nov 11: Nouveau Casino Paris, FR

Nov 12: Z7 Konzertfabrik, Pratteln, CH

Nov 13: Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, DE

Nov 14: Biebob, Vosselaar, BE

Nov 15: De Pul, Uden, NL

Nov 17: The Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, UK

Nov 18: Cathouse Glasgow, UK

Nov 19: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

Nov 21: O2 Academy Islington, London, UK

