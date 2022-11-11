GWAR want to sell you the ugliest sex toy ever: 'You too can wield the awesome power of the winged wiener!'

GWAR have unveiled a new piece of merchandise, their very own adult toy, which by the looks of it, isn't something we'd imagine anyone would want to insert anywhere.

In partnership with adult toy company Bad Dragon, heavy metal's renowned interplanetary warriors have released the Cuttlefish of Cthulu, a device that apparently served as a "longtime companion" of the late Oderus Urungus.

The product reportedly comes in various sizes, as well as in a choice of two colours; black/white and also a multicolour "signature" edition that glows in the dark. All in all, it looks rather unsightly, and like a stupefied frog (or cuttlefish) with an excessively long neck sprouting from a brain. Erotic? We're not so sure.

Nevertheless, there'll be no sex toy-shaming here, so if you would like this alien-esque pleasure contraption then you can buy it for a price of $84.99 to $199.99, depending on size.

An official statement says: "GWAR recently seized control of the red-hot phallic forges deep in the Bad Dragon lair, where legendary sex-smiths work day and night to create the highest-quality fantasy-themed adult toys in the business.

"The result is a new monster dong for the denizens of planet Earth. Now, you too can wield the awesome power of the winged wiener of Oderus Urungus, the Cuttlefish of Cthulu!".

Find out more about the toy over on GWAR's website and check it out below.