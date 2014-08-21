Gwar announce tour in honour of tragic Brockie

Gwar have announced a widespread North American tour starting in October.

The band will play more than 50 dates, with support from Decapitated on the first leg and Corrosion Of Conformity on the second half of the tour.

Frontman Dave Brockie – aka Oderus Urungus – died in March of an accidental heroin overdose. The band say the upcoming Gwar Eternal Tour 2014 is a mission to find the “missing” Oderus.

Guitarist BalSac The Jaws of Death says: “Dark clouds of war and ill omen have gathered around Gwar. In our hour of greatest peril, Oderus has left us and our enemies stand poised, ready to strike while they sense weakness. But we shall no longer cower in our Antarctic stronghold, awaiting destiny’s final blow.

“This Fall, Gwar sets out on the most trying quest of our career. We shall scour our leader’s favourite stomping ground, North America, leaving no city unsearched, no venue unraised, and no sheep unmolested.

“Gwar will venture to the depths of Hell or to the very end of time itself, and though I fear what we may encounter out there, I know that we can never return home until we have the answer we seek, ‘Where is Oderus Urungus?’”

Jamison Land, the band’s bass technician, adds: “Dave was our friend and anchor for as far back as anyone can remember. He’s held us together, and sometimes he drove us apart. He is our brother and we love him. Unlike a lot of prominent musicians, he was friends with all of the fans.

“He made Gwar fans feel special on a personal level. The fans love Dave as much as we do and the Gwar Eternal Tour 2014 is our way of getting together and sharing that love.”

Brockie’s alter-ego was given a Viking-style send off recently at the band’s annual Gwar-B-Q festival.

