"Guys what should my new name be? Wolfgang Led Zeppelin? Wolfgang AC/DC?" Wolfgang VH shares hilarious new Mammoth WVH video, slays Twitter trolls

Wolfgang Van Halen has won the internet. Not only has the 32-year-old Californian musician shared the hilarious video for new Mammoth WVH single Another Celebration At The End Of The World, the first taste of his band's second album Mammoth II, but he's found the time to crush some Twitter trolls too. Oh, and invented a whole new meaning for the word 'grape' into the bargain. Nice work.

First, the music industry news. Mammoth WVH, Van Halen's band, have announced the forthcoming release of their second album, the cunningly-titled Mammoth II, on August 4 via BMG. The follow-up to the band's self-titled debut is being teased by the album's first single, Another Celebration At The End Of The World, the video for which finds Van Halen sacking himself from various roles in the band, and recruiting his live band, Frank Sidoris (guitar), Jon Jourdan (guitar), Ronnie Ficarro (bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums).

Ready for the comedy now? Wolfgang Van Halen, as you may or may not know, has become something on an internet hero for the way he calmly, yet savagely, demolishes the seemingly endless parade of idiots who feel compelled to share their opinions on every aspect of his career, whether berating him for 'disrespecting' his late father because of his entirely understandable decision not to cover Van Halen songs, or simply for having the audacity to use his own name in his professional life.



One such exchange took place yesterday, March 21, after Wolfgang tweeted about the 'damned if you, damned if you don't' takes on his career, posting, "Either you be a Van Halen Jr. and people get pissed at you for riding coattails, or you DON’T and you’re disrespecting the legacy. It’s bonkers."

This led Twitter user HankRStevenson to reply, "If a person wants to make a name for themselves they wouldn’t take advantage of their famous father’s last name & band name. His father & uncle didn’t have that. Everyone in the band didn’t have that. Matter of fact, majority of current & former bands & singers didn’t have that." This led Wolfgang to deliver the immortal comeback, "Van Halen is literally my fucking name you grape."



There was more to come.



"You guys understand Van Halen is literally a name," Wolfgang tweeted. "Like way before it was a band. Right? That good ol American rock and roll you love so much was written by a Dutch immigrant named Edward Lodewik Van Halen, not some dude changing his name to sound cool and "rock n roll" and shit?"



Last night, the exasperated musician posted a Twitter poll asking his followers what name he should use, to make everyone happy. The options? Wolfgang Van Halen, Wolfgang AC/DC, Wolfgang The Who, or Wolfgang Paul McCartney.

"I really wanted to write Wolfgang Paul McCartney & Wings' but there was a character limit," Vann Halen.

Bravo sir, bravo.

Oh, yeah, the new video. That's below too:

