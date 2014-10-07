Slash hails ‘honest’ Axl

Slash has praised former Guns N’ Roses bandmate Axl Rose as an honest man.

The pair fell out 18 years ago, and there seems to be no chance of their relationship being repaired. Singer Rose said in 2009: “What’s clear is that one of the two of us will die before a reunion, and however sad, ugly or unfortunate anyone views it, it is how it is.”

Despite that, Slash tells Loudwire: “Aside from the fact that’s one of the greatest singer-frontman guys to come along ever, and a brilliant lyricist, he’s a super-super intelligent, very astute individual.

“That’s one of the things I’ve always admired about him. And he’s one of the most straightforward honest people I’ve ever met.”

Rose’s former manager Craig Duswalt recently predicted a reunion would take place by 2016, and told of the moment five years ago when Slash attempted to visit his ex-colleague.

He said: “About five years ago, Slash went to Axl’s house – and Axl didn’t want to see him. We thought for a while, ‘Yes!’ but then it just got ugly again and we thought, ‘There’s no way.’”

The guitarist last month released third solo album World On Fire via a Classic Rock Fanpack. It reached No.7 in the UK charts.