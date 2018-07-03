Guns N’ Roses share live Welcome To The Jungle video from Download Madrid

Guns N’ Roses have released a live video showing their performance of Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle.

The footage was captured during their headline set at Download Madrid last weekend – part of the band’s run of European Not In This Lifetime dates.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and co have a handful of shows remaining over the summer, with the band currently celebrating the release of their Appetite For Destruction reissue.

It’s now available to purchase in various formats including CD, 2CD deluxe edition, 2LP 180g vinyl, a super deluxe edition CD box set and a massive Locked N’ Loaded vinyl box set.

In total, the entire collection features 73 tracks, of which 49 are previously unreleased.

Find a full list of the band’s remaining 2018 tour dates below.

Earlier today, the votes were counted and the results announced for what Metal Hammer readers think is the best song on Appetite For Destruction. Find out more.

Guns N’ Roses remaining Not In This Lifetime 2018 tour dates

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 24: Reykjavik Laugardalsvollur, Iceland

Nov 08: Jakarta GBK Stadium, Indonesia

Nov 11: Manila Philippine Arena, Philippines

Nov 14: Kuala Lumpur Surf beach Sunway Lagoon, Malaysia

Nov 17: Taipei Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, Taiwan

Nov 20: Hong Kong Asia World Expo Arena, China

Nov 21: Hong Kong Asia World Expo Arena, China

Nov 25: Abu Dhabi Du Arena, UAE

Nov 29: Johannesburg FNB Stadium, South Africa