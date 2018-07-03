Guns N’ Roses share live Welcome To The Jungle video from Download Madrid

Guns N’ Roses have released a live video showing their performance of Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle.
The footage was captured during their headline set at Download Madrid last weekend – part of the band’s run of European Not In This Lifetime dates.
Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and co have a handful of shows remaining over the summer, with the band currently celebrating the release of their Appetite For Destruction reissue.
It’s now available to purchase in various formats including CD, 2CD deluxe edition, 2LP 180g vinyl, a super deluxe edition CD box set and a massive Locked N’ Loaded vinyl box set.
In total, the entire collection features 73 tracks, of which 49 are previously unreleased.
Find a full list of the band’s remaining 2018 tour dates below.
Guns N’ Roses remaining Not In This Lifetime 2018 tour dates
Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands
Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany
Jul 09: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Poland
Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia
Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway
Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jul 24: Reykjavik Laugardalsvollur, Iceland
Nov 08: Jakarta GBK Stadium, Indonesia
Nov 11: Manila Philippine Arena, Philippines
Nov 14: Kuala Lumpur Surf beach Sunway Lagoon, Malaysia
Nov 17: Taipei Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, Taiwan
Nov 20: Hong Kong Asia World Expo Arena, China
Nov 21: Hong Kong Asia World Expo Arena, China
Nov 25: Abu Dhabi Du Arena, UAE
Nov 29: Johannesburg FNB Stadium, South Africa
Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction Deluxe Edition
