In news we didn't expect to be reporting this week, a Canadian country and western band are creating something of a stir with a song about an old Guns N' Roses t-shirt.

The Chris Goodwin Band, who hail from Prince George in British Columbia, released GN’R Tee last month, and it's been picked up by SiriusXM's Top of the Country channel. Perhaps it's the lyrics.

If it's first thing in the morning
Or the last thing before bed
When she walks across that bedroom floor
It's what gets stuck in my head
It's the sight these eyes have wanted
Though I never knew the need
When I see her with nothin' on
But my old GN'R Tee

"Most of the songs that I write are typical country songs about drinking, partying, love, relationships," Goodwin tells the Prince George Citizen News, "and my lovely girlfriend of 11 years one day said to me ‘why don’t you ever write a song about me?’ as kind of a joke – in jest – and I said ‘uh-oh, pressure!’

"So I was laying in the backyard one day and I thought ‘what am I actually going to write about?’ and I had an old Guns N’ Roses t-shirt that was gettin’ kinda holey that I was going to throw out and she actually wouldn’t let me and she kept it for herself and still wears it to this day as a pyjama shirt and that was the inspiration for the song.”

Goodwin, who is an elementary school music teacher by day, goes on to say that he was only happy with the song once the guitar solo – which he didn't like – had been completely reworked.

"It needed to be bigger and needed to be as big or bigger than the rest of the song," he says. "I wanted it to be inspired by something Slash would do from Guns N' Roses."

For more information on the Chris Goodwiin band, check out their Facebook page.

