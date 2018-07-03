Rocket Queen voted best song on Appetite For Destruction

Guns N' Roses reissued their knockout debut album Appetite For Destruction last week, and to make the occasion we decided to find out what the number one song on the record could be.

To be fair, each of the 12 tracks was in with a shout. Welcome To Jungle, Sweet Child O' Mine, Paradise City, My Michelle... it's crazy that one album could produce such a wealth of bona fide rock 'n' roll anthems.

But it was closing track Rocket Queen that YOU have voted as the best track on Appetite For Destruction with over 21% of the vote.

Most famous/infamous for the fact that it features the sound of Axl Rose having sex with Steven Adler’s then-girlfriend Adriana Smith (“I did it for the band,” the former dancer later stated), Rocket Queen was Rose’s tribute to his friend Barbi Von Greif, who he acknowledged “kept [him] alive for a while”. It’s an explosive end to a jaw-dropping album.

With thousands of votes cast, here's the order Metal Hammer readers have ranked Appetite For Destruction (from best to least-best).

Rocket Queen Sweet Child O' Mine Paradise City Nightrain Welcome To The Jungle It's So Easy Mr. Brownstone My Michelle Out Ta Get Me Think About You You're Crazy Anything Goes

Appetite For Destruction has been reissued on vinyl in three different, increasingly impressive formats.