AEW launches epic wrestling video using Guns N' Roses' equally epic November Rain

The November Rain video arrives ahead of his weekend's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event

Wrestler Kyle Fletcher snarling
AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher (Image credit: All Elite Wrestling)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the professional wrestling organisation founded by Tony Khan in 2019, has released an epic promotional video soundtracked by Guns N' Roses' 1992 classic November Rain.

The nine-minute video arrives ahead of this weekend's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night, and features clips promoting all eight of the scheduled match-ups, including the main event, a battle between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy for the AEW world title belt.

The video debuted on AEW Collision earlier this week, with Khan taking to social media to thank, "Guns N' Roses, AEW fans, wrestlers and staff who made tonight’s AEW Full Gear November Rain video possible."

November Rain has long been associated with professional wrestling, with the now-defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) using the song in a series of hype videos in the 1990s.

This weekend's Full Gear event is available as a pay-per-view event via TrillerTV, PPV.com and YouTube.

AEW Full Gear November Rain Music Video! | 11/16/24, AEW Collision - YouTube AEW Full Gear November Rain Music Video! | 11/16/24, AEW Collision - YouTube
November Rain originally reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1992, with much of its popularity attributed to its epic nine-minute video – Donald Trump's favourite – directed by British video director Andy Morahan.

The famously-expensive video, which cost a reported $1.5 million to make, featured a number of set-pieces including a wedding in a white chapel, footage of the band onstage at The Ritz club in New York, and the iconic, helicopter-filmed sequence starring the bare-chested, cigarette-smoking Slash soloing outside a remote church.

